Nance (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Nance will be sidelined for the first time since Dec. 26. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus Toronto. In Nance's absence, Cody Zeller and Naji Marshall are candidates for increased roles.
