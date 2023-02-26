Nance (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Orlando.

Nance was spotted exiting the arena on crutches Saturday, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out a full day in advance of Monday's tip, and this could certainly extend into a multi-game absence. The Pelicans haven't released a timetable just yet, but at this juncture in the fantasy season, it's risky to roster injured players outside of an injury reserve spot. Expect more minutes for Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy while Nance is out, and perhaps Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez will be able to get back into the rotation.