Nance provided eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Nance wasn't overly impressive in the scoring department, but he contributed in nearly every other category. He's registered a block in three of his last five contests and has shot the basketball with efficiency to start the 2022-23 campaign.