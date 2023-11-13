Nance registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in seven minutes during Sunday's 136-124 loss to the Mavericks.

Nance hasn't been listed on recent injury reports, but he's been grabbing at his right shoulder during the past couple games. The Pelicans gave Cody Zeller a bit more run than usual Sunday, so hopefully Nance will be fresh for Tuesday's game against Dallas.