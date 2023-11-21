Coach Willie Green said Nance (ribs) fully participated in Tuesday's practice, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Nance was diagnosed with a right rib fracture Nov. 13 and was expected to miss 10-to-14 days. His return to practice is a positive sign, but it's unclear when he'll be cleared for game action. Following Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, New Orleans begins a three-game road trip against the Clippers on Friday.
