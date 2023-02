Nance (groin) is considered probable to take the floor Thursday against the Raptors.

Nance was a late addition to the injury report and ultimately missed the final game of the first half against the Lakers. Following the All-Star break, it appears he should be back in the fold for his usual workload. Nance finished the first half averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 22.7 minutes per game.