Nance produced 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's 129-124 overtime win over Phoenix.

Nance enjoyed a big weekend in back-to-back home matchups against the Suns, generating a combined 32 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists, eight steals and three blocks between those contests. His playing time was up Sunday in part because starting center Jonas Valanciunas was battling foul trouble, but Nance had already been cutting into Valanciunas' playing time even in games where fouls haven't been an issue. Nance should be a strong pickup in 12-team category leagues if he can consistently get around 25 minutes.