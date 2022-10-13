Nance (foot) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Hawks.

Nance is one of four Pelicans players listed as questionable, joining Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (ankle) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) with such status. If he is unable to go on Friday, Nance will next have the opportunity to see the floor in the Pelicans' regular season opener in Brooklyn on Oct. 19.