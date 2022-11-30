Nance (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
The forward was unavailable for the Pelicans on Monday due to right shoulder soreness, but Nance may be able to return to the floor come Wednesday. Nance has averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds across 18 appearances.
