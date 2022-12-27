Nance accumulated four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 113-93 win over the Pacers.

Nance logged just 19 minutes off the bench Monday, making his return after missing three straight contests due to an Achilles issue. While it was great to see him back on the floor, his playing time and subsequent production were both a little underwhelming. Chances are he was on a minute restriction and given the fact the game was a blowout, he was simply not required to log heavy minutes. He remains a hold in standard formats despite having a somewhat inconsistent role from one night to the next.