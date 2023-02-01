Nance contributed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 loss to Denver.

Zion Williamson's (hamstring) injury continues to reap benefits for several role players on the Pelicans' roster, and Nance's spike is the most recent and noteworthy production increase. He followed up his first double-double of the season with a similar total against the Nuggets, but his shot was far more accurate in Tuesday's effort, nailing six of his seven shot attempts.