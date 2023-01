Nance produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 loss to the Bucks.

The Pelicans ran with a tight rotation due to the number of injuries ion the roster, and it helped out Nance as he notched his first double-double of the season. Nance has struggled to stay healthy during his tenure in New Orleans, but if he can stay off the injury report, he'll have fantasy relevancy while Zion Williamson (hamstring) is out.