Nance (foot) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Nance continues to deal with right foot soreness, so he won't appear in Wednesday's game as he works to get back to full health for the regular season. His next chance to get preseason reps in will be Friday against Atlanta if his foot feels better by then.
