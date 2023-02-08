Nance will return to the bench Tuesday against the Hawks.
Naji Marshall is also moving to the bench, as both Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram are back in the starting lineup. Even in a reserve role, Nance has been very productive over his last five games and has been scooped up in a lot of fantasy leagues as a result.
More News
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Records another double-double•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Records double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Increased role Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: All-around showing off bench•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Non-factor in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Larry Nance: Good defensive effort in return•