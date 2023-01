Nance (neck) is out for Monday's game against the 76ers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Nance is one of four players out for the Pelicans ahead of Monday's game, meaning they'll be short on their depth again. This will be Nance's third straight absence and sixth across New Orleans' last eight games. His next chance to feature will come Wednesday at home against Houston.