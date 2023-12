Nance (ribs) said he'll play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Nance hasn't suited up since Nov. 27 due to his rib injury but will be able to return to action Thursday after being deemed questionable. He averaged 3.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game over his first 14 appearances of the season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction against Utah.