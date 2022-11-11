Nance finished Thursday's 106-95 loss to the Trail Blazers with zero points (0-2 FG), six rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes.

Nance returned to action after missing the Pelicans' previous game with a knee injury, but he didn't do much in his 23 minutes. The veteran failed to score for the first time this season, though he didn't get many chances since he took only two shots. Nance did do decent work on the boards, but he's not providing much in terms of fantasy value lately -- since a nice 20-point, eight-rebound performance Nov. 4, he's scored a combined 11 points over his subsequent three contests.