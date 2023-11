The Pelicans announced Thursday that Nance aggravated his right rib fracture and is expected to miss approximately 4-to-6 weeks, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Nance missed Wednesday's game due to a non-COVID illness and was slated to miss a second consecutive matchup Friday, but he'll now be forced to miss extended time after aggravating his rib injury. Cody Zeller and Naji Marshall are candidates to see increased run while Nance is sidelined.