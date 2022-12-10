Nance finished Friday's 128-117 victory over the Suns with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals across 24 minutes.

Nance made his only three field goal attempts in the first half for seven points, adding three assists and three rebounds to help New Orleans get out to a 55-52 lead at the break. He went 4-of-7 from the field for another 11 points in the second half while also grabbing six boards and three of his game-high four steals over the final two quarters. The Pelicans forward had gone three straight games without scoring in double figures prior to Friday's win over Phoenix and matched a season high with nine rebounds in the contest.