Nance supplied 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 win over the Clippers.

Nance struggled badly against the Suns the last time out, but he delivered a bounce-back performance that could very well be categorized as his best outing of the campaign -- he only missed two shots from the field and posted his highest-scoring mark to date. Nance has now scored in double digits in three of his last four appearances.