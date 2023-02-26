Nance, who exited in the second quarter of Saturday's 128-106 loss to the Knicks with a sprained left ankle, was spotted using crutches and wearing a walking boot in the locker room after the game, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Though Nance's use of crutches might just be precautionary and not necessarily an indication that he's dealing with any structural damage to his ankle, it's nonetheless a sign that he's likely to miss some time on account of the injury. The Pelicans are expected to provide an update on Nance on Sunday, but for the time being, he looks doubtful to be available when New Orleans opens a three-game week Monday versus Orlando. Willy Hernangomez stepped in as the top backup to starting center Jonas Valanciunas following Nance's early exit Saturday.