Nance chipped in 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 113-102 victory over the Grizzlies.

With Zion Williamson tending to a bruised foot, Trey Murphy moved into the starting lineup, but it was Nance who took the biggest advantage of the opportunity. The veteran forward has posted back-to-back impressive performances after hanging 22 points and nine boards on the Rockets on Saturday, and Nance will be an intriguing DFS option Wednesday against the Bulls if Zion is sidelined again.