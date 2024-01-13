Nance ended with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 20 minutes during Friday's 125-113 loss to Denver.

Nance produced on both ends of the floor, hitting a season-high three triples en route to 13 points to go with three combined steals and blocks. Despite playing just 19.7 minutes per night over the past two weeks, Nance has been able to churn out top-100 value, putting up averages of 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. He isn't someone who needs to be rostered but his proven ability to contribute on both ends of the floor at least puts him on the 12-team radar.