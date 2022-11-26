Nance produced four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 132-111 loss to Memphis.

Nance managed just 15 minutes in the loss, delivering managers another subpar performance. After a string of productive games, things have gone south for Nance who has been unable to maintain 12-team value of late. He remains a backend hold for those who can ride the ups and downs. However, for anyone in need of immediate production, his upside is limited enough that moving on shouldn't come back to bite you later in the season.