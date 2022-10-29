Nance racked up two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one block and one steal in 14 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to Phoenix.

With the Pelicans missing, most notably, Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Zion Williamson (back), Nance was in line to see plenty of minutes. However, his struggles led to limited action. Williamson may return Sunday against the Clippers. Nance isn't a fantasy consideration outside of deep leagues, and even then, he's more of a streaming option.