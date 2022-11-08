Lance left Monday's game against Indiana due to injury and has been diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Nance went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, per Lopez, and he failed to return to the game. The Pelicans have yet to disclose a timeline for Nance's return, but Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy could be in line for expanded roles if Nance is unable to go Wednesday in Chicago.