Nance produced 22 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and nine rebounds over 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 victory over the Rockets.

Among Pelicans players, only Zion Williamson (26 points) outpaced Nance in scoring, and the latter also led the team with nine boards. The performance was quite a turnaround from Nance's previous game, when he went scoreless over 23 minutes. The scoring inconsistency has been a trademark for Nance this season -- he's scored 15 or more points three times but has been held to under four points on four occasions. He has the ability to contribute in other categories, but it's hard to roster a player in fantasy who is prone to such fluctuations.