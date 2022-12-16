Nance notched 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Nance fell one rebound short of a double-double in the loss, putting together another balanced performance. Despite continuing to come off the bench, Nance is clearly the preferred option when the going gets tough. He is now the 62nd-ranked player on the season, scaling the heights of the top 15 over the past week. While there will be some ups and downs along the way, Nance's ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a must-roster player in all formats.