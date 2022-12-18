Nance is doubtful for Monday's game against the Bucks due to right Achilles soreness, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Nance was held scoreless across 22 minutes Saturday and appears to have suffered an Achilles injury as well. If he's sidelined, Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangomez and Naji Marshall will emerge as candidates for increased roles off the bench.
