Coach Willie Green indicated Tuesday that Nance (neck) did not practice, and Nance is "probably out" for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Nance continues to work his way back from a neck contusion and doesn't appear to have a particularly positive outlook leading up to Wednesday's game. Assuming he sits again, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes and others in the frontcourt will likely see expanded minutes, especially with Zion Williamson (hamstring) already ruled out.