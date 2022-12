Nance (Achilles) will be available Monday against the Pacers.

This is great news for New Orleans, as having Nance available means they'll have 10 players in total for Monday's contest. The veteran big man is averaging 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 23.2 minutes per game this season, but don't be surprised if he ends up having a bigger workload due to how shorthanded the Pelicans will be in the frontcourt.