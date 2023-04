Nance (ankle) won't be available for Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Thunder.

Though Nance was able to go through practice Tuesday, he was downgraded to out for Wednesday's contest after initially being tabbed questionable. Nance's could allow for one of Jaxson Hayes or Willy Hernangomez to step in as the backup center behind Jonas Valanciunas, though it's possible the Pelicans trot out a streamlined rotation and limit minutes for backup players in a win-or-go-home matchup.