Nance (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Thunder.

Although Nance was able to make it through practice Tuesday, he was downgraded to out for Wednesday's contest after initially being tabbed questionable. Nance's absence should allow for Jaxson Hayes, Naji Marshall and Willy Hernangomez to see more minutes. However, the Pelicans will likely trot out a tightened rotation for the win-or-go-home matchup. If New Orleans manages to defeat the Thunder on Wednesday, Nance will have another shot at playing Friday against Minnesota.