Nance (ankle) won't return to Saturday's game against the Knicks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

The veteran forward has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, and the fact that he is not returning shouldn't surprise anyone, given he was helped off the court while looking unable to put on any weight on his ankle. Nance's next chance to play will come Monday against the Magic. In the meantime, more minutes could be given to Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Naji Marshall and others.