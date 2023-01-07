Nance (shoulder) is available for Friday's matchup against the Nets.

Nance has missed four straight games, three due to a neck contusion and one with right shoulder soreness. He was initially listed as questionable for Friday due to the shoulder injury, but it appears the versatile big man has moved past both issues and will return to game action against Brooklyn. Across 29 appearances, Nance is averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.8 minutes, but given his extended time off, he may see limited playing time Friday.