Nance (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Nance was a late addition to the injury report for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, and he'll be forced to miss a second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness. His next chance to suit up will be in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against Chicago, while Cody Zeller could see a slight uptick in playing time once again Friday.