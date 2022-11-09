Nance (knee) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Bulls, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Nance was listed as a question mark leading up to Wednesday's contest and was believed to be an option despite hyperextending his knee Monday. He will need at least a night off and will instead look toward the second game of a back-to-back set Thursday against Portland for his next chance to dress.
