New Orleans recalled Quinones from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Monday.
The Pelicans have ruled out seven players due to injury or rest for Monday's game against the 76ers, so Quinones will likely get the chance to make his team debut. Since signing a two-year, two-way deal with New Orleans on March 2, Quinones has played exclusively for the Squadron.
