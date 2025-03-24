New Orleans recalled Quinones from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Monday.
The Pelicans are going to be extremely shorthanded for Monday's game against the 76ers. Quinones, who is on a two-way contract, has a chance to see ample playing time as a result.
