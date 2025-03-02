Quinones agreed to a two-way deal with the Pelicans on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Quinones will join the Pelicans on a two-way pact after spending a majority of the 2024-25 campaign with their G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. The 24-year-old has averaged 22.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals across 36.1 minutes per game in 32 G League appearances between Birmingham (27 games) and the Delaware Blue Coats (five games). Quinones could earn playing time on New Orleans' second unit if injuries arise, though he will likely remain buried behind Trey Murphy, Jordan Hawkins, Bruce Brown and Brandon Boston (ankle) in the pecking order on the wing.