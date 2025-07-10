Quinones finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Thursday's 98-91 Summer League loss to the Timberwolves.

Quinones paced the team in scoring Thursday with an efficient 20 points off the bench. The 24-year-old saw limited NBA action in 2024-25, appearing in just 14 games, but closed the regular season with an extended role, averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in the Pelicans' final five contests while playing 28.0 minutes per game. With Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears joining the backcourt this offseason, Quinones will need to maintain a high level of play this summer to carve out a role in New Orleans.