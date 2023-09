The Pelicans signed Robbins to a training camp contract Saturday.

Robbins went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after averaging 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in his final season at Vanderbilt. If Robbins is unable to make the Pelicans' regular season roster, he will likely join the team's G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.