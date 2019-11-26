Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Absent from injury report
Ball (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ball's status for Wednesday was up in the air after he was sent home from Tuesday's practice with a stomach virus, but he's not listed on the injury report, indicating that he'll be ready to roll against his former team.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...