Ball contributed 17 points (7-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 46 minutes during Monday's 117-110 overtime win against the Pistons.

Ball was extremely inefficient as a scorer while amassing nearly as many turnovers (seven) as assists. Still, he racked up no shortage of counting stats while leading the shorthanded Pelicans (without Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday, J.J. Redick and Derrick Favors, among others) to a surprising overtime win against the Pistons. It's possible that aforementioned group will be ready to return for Thursday's matchup versus the Jazz, plus Zion Williamson (knee) is nearing his debut, but Ball seems to have turned a corner and is rewarding fantasy owners who were patient enough to hold onto him.