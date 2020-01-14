Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Another near triple-double
Ball contributed 17 points (7-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 46 minutes during Monday's 117-110 overtime win against the Pistons.
Ball was extremely inefficient as a scorer while amassing nearly as many turnovers (seven) as assists. Still, he racked up no shortage of counting stats while leading the shorthanded Pelicans (without Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday, J.J. Redick and Derrick Favors, among others) to a surprising overtime win against the Pistons. It's possible that aforementioned group will be ready to return for Thursday's matchup versus the Jazz, plus Zion Williamson (knee) is nearing his debut, but Ball seems to have turned a corner and is rewarding fantasy owners who were patient enough to hold onto him.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Double-double against Knicks•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Sniffs triple-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Second double-double in three games•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Busts out in New Orleans win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...