Ball had just five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in Sunday's overtime loss to the Knicks.

Playing in his second straight game following a four-game absence, Ball remained on a soft minutes limit (27 minutes) and was unable to get anything going offensively. Over the last two games, Ball is now a combined 4-of-19 from the field and 1-of-12 from beyond the arc.