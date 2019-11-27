Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Back to questionable
Ball (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Ball was originally questionable, then off the injury report, and now he's back to being questionable. If he ends up being ruled out, Frank Jackson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could be in line for more usage.
