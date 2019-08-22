Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Back to working out
Ball (ankle) has resumed workouts in preparation for the 2019-20 season.
The No. 2 overall pick in 2017 has been hampered by ankle injuries in each of his first two years in the league -- the most recent of which kept him out for the final three months of last season. While Ball, whose last game came against Houston on Jan. 19, endured a lengthy recovery process, he was back on the floor earlier this week going through shooting and ball-handling drills at what looked to be full speed. The 21-year-old should be at 100 percent health by the time training camp rolls around, and he'll look to secure a spot in the new-look Pelicans' starting five.
