Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Busts out in fourth straight win
Ball ended with 27 points (10-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 victory over the Rockets.
Ball dropped in a career-high seven triples during Sunday's big win. His 27 points and 10 rebounds were both season-high marks and he looks to be getting things turned around. He has floated in and out of the starting lineup thus far, although he seems locked in as the starting point guard right now. The Pelicans have won four straight and Ball's improved play has certainly not gone unnoticed. This could be a nice sell-high moment if you are concerned about consistency moving forward.
