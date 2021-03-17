Ball recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 17 assists, three rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes Tuesday in a 125-124 loss to Portland.

Ball's exceptional court vision was on full display Tuesday, with his 17 dimes besting his previous career high by two. The point guard has been up and down as a scorer of late, but he's still made major strides with his shooting in his fourth NBA season. He's currently converting at career-best rates from the field, three-point range and the free-throw line, with his improvement at the charity stripe standing out in particular. After checking in at under 60 percent in each of his first three seasons, Ball is hitting 76.7 percent of his free throws, albeit on little volume (1.2 attempts per game).