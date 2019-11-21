Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Cleared to play Thursday
Ball (hip) will play Thursday against the Suns, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
The Pelicans will ease Ball back into action by bringing him off the bench -- and likely monitoring his workload -- in his first game back from a six-game absence due to a strained right hip. Prior to getting hurt, the point guard posted averages of 11.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals through the team's first eight games.
