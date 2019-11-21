Ball (hip) will play Thursday against the Suns, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The Pelicans will ease Ball back into action by bringing him off the bench -- and likely monitoring his workload -- in his first game back from a six-game absence due to a strained right hip. Prior to getting hurt, the point guard posted averages of 11.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals through the team's first eight games.